Pagabo professional services DPS goes live

Pagabo’s professional services dynamic purchasing system (DPS), expected to be worth £90m, differs from static frameworks in that suppliers can join at any time, if accepted.

There are two versions of the DPS: one covering 11 regions across England, Wales and Northern Ireland; and another version for Scotland. Now live, it runs for three and a half years before expiring in 2028, and has no set value bands in order to offer unlimited project value.

The DPS will enable clients access consultants and designers covering the full spectrum of built environment consultancy services including project management, architecture, engineering, planning and strategy advice.

Jason Stapley, chief procurement officer at Pagabo, said: “Professional services are under significant demand from our public sector clients, so we’re pleased to be able to offer them a flexible and compliant procurement option. Through the DPS we can offer clients as little or as much help with their projects as they like, through a range of procurement support and resources available. Meanwhile they can also onboard the contractors and consultants with which they have existing relationships so that they can tender compliantly too.

“We’re expecting the DPS to be particularly popular with SMEs that will see the appeal of this procurement offering due to its ability to put them in front of clients for free,” he added.

He continued: “Our DPS cuts timescales, streamlines the process and simplifies the tender process for clients and suppliers alike. As a DPS, this option provides an ‘open market’ solution designed to give clients access to a pool of pre-qualified suppliers – which can be constantly updated with new suppliers. This differs to the more traditional framework agreements, in which the list of suppliers is locked for the full term.”

The contracting authority for the two new agreements is the Education Alliance Trust.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk