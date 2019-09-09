Pagabo seeks contractors and consultants for £10bn frameworks

ISG was selected to build a £34m teaching block at Richmond upon Thames College's Twickenham campus using the Pagabo major works framework

Pagabo is going out to tender for the second four-year terms of two national frameworks: professional services in construction and premises (2020); and major works (2020).

The major works framework – open for tender today (9th September 2019) – is for projects valued at £5m or more. It currently has 12 contractors split across three project value bands and six regions.

The professional services framework – open for tender from 13th September – has 15 lots including civil, structural and highways engineering, building services, landscaping and building surveying. The current iteration, which expires in April 2020, has more than 50 providers split across 14 specific service lots.

Organisations that have used the current Pagabo major works framework include Liverpool John Moores University, St Albans District Council, Richmond upon Thames College, Merseyside Police, Birmingham Symphony Hall, National Royal Orthopaedic Hospital and Doncaster Council. The professional services framework has been used by Southampton City Council, Anchor 2020, Department of Health, Manchester City Council, Northumberland County Council, Humber Foundation NHS Trust and Leeds Beckett University.

“We are predicting to more than treble the throughput of projects being delivered by the two frameworks over the next four years,” said Pagabo chief executive Simon Toplass.

Submission deadline for both frameworks is 31st October 2019. More information is available from www.pagabo.co.uk.

