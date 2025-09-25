PAL+ training rig lands in Leicester

Nationwide Platforms’ new training rig in Leicester

Nationwide Platforms’ new training rig, now operational at its Leicester depot, increases access to advanced operator training for powered access professionals across the region, the company says.

The rig is purpose-built for the IPAF PAL+ course: a one-day, advanced qualification for experienced operators of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs). PAL+ is increasingly mandated by Tier 1 contractors and large infrastructure sites and is rapidly becoming the expected standard for complex, high-risk MEWP operations.

The rig includes a square lattice of overhead steelwork and hanging chains to simulate confined spaces, requiring delegates to operate with precision and spatial awareness. This offers a significant upgrade from the layouts typically used in standard training, the company says.

With the new rig, Leicester becomes Nationwide’s fifth PAL+ training site — alongside Bristol, Warrington, Edinburgh and East London.

External training manager Rebecca Myers said: “Customer demand for advanced operator training is rising fast, particularly on sites where there’s zero room for error. PAL+ offers a higher level of assurance and practical capability, and we’re seeing more clients request it as standard. Adding a dedicated rig in the East Midlands gives our regional customers better access to that level of training.”

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