Palace of Westminster prepares £170m stonework tender

The exterior masonry of Victoria Tower, which is the tallest tower in the Palace of Westminster, is deteriorating and represents a health and safety risk.

The root cause of this is exposure to the elements and the annual freeze-thaw cycle, while storms weaken the structure further.

The Victoria Tower is at the west side of the building – the House of Lords’ end. The other end is the Elizabeth Tower, with the Big Ben bell tower and famous clock.

Mitigation measures are currently in place, including a protective safety deck at the base of the tower. The only way to eliminate the risk is to repair the tower’s stonework. A fabric safety project is in preparation and market engagement documents have been published this week, setting out the procurement process.

The plan is to issue an invitation to tender (ITT) later this year, start work on site in 2024 and complete in 2029.

Costs have been estimated at £170m, including full scaffolding of the tower. And while the scaffolding is up, it will be used for other conservation works to the window glazing, cast iron roof, rainwater drainage system and flagpole.

Stonework detail over the entrance

Jake Vaughan, the House of Lords reading clerk who is executive sponsor for the project, said: “Victoria Tower is a key part of one of the country’s most iconic and recognisable buildings. Extensive repairs to its stonework are needed to make sure that this 98-metre tall tower is safe for all.

“Interim safety measures have been put in place, but these works are vital to Victoria Tower’s long-term future. The benefits of the work are expected to last for more than 30 years.

“Also, as custodians of part of the Unesco Westminster World Heritage Site, Parliament has a legal duty of care to prevent the tower from deteriorating further.”

