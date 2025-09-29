Panel systems manufacturer to close if no buyer found

LoCal Homes' factory in Walsall

Green Square Accord (GSA) is seeking a buyer for LoCal Homes, which manufactures both traditional and closed panel timber frame systems for house-building.

And if a deal cannot be done soon, the business will be folded, GSA said.

The Walsall-based manufacturing business, established by Accord Housing Association in 2011, has been put up for sale because GSA wants to simplify its operations and focus on its core social landlord services.

Mona Shah, chief finance and investment officer, said: “LoCaL Homes has made an important and innovative contribution to housebuilding in the UK and our product has been used by housing providers on developments up and down the country – that is something to be proud of. However, the landscape has changed significantly and while it has been a difficult decision to exit, it is a necessary one. We have a strategic objective to simplify and strengthen our organisation to enable us to focus on our core offer and to realise our vision of being a great social landlord.

“We are in active discussions with interested parties and remain hopeful of finding a buyer. However, having made the decision to exit LoCaL Homes, this cannot continue indefinitely and if we are unable to do so, we will close the factory in spring 2026.

“We have informed all LoCaL Homes colleagues and customers and our focus in the coming weeks and months will be on supporting them as we continue our search for a buyer.”

Green Square Accord was formed in April 2021 from the merger of Accord Housing Association in the West Midlands with Green Square Group in the southwest.

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