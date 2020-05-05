Paradise developer reveals build-to-rent tower block plans

Octagon is designed by Glenn Howells Architects

Argent, the development manager behind Paradise, is going out to public consultation on its plans for a 155-metre high (510 ft) octagonal tower block.

The 346 apartments will all be for the rental sector.

Called Octagon, it has been designed by Glenn Howells Architect. It is to be built on the northern apex of the Paradise site, on land currently occupied by the 77 Paradise Circus Queensway office building and fronting Summer Row.

Paradise is looking to submit a new planning application to Birmingham City Council to introduce a residential element into the scheme. It is proposed that the remainder of the Paradise masterplan will be delivered in line with the outline planning permission and subject to detailed planning consent for each building.

Argent regional director Rob Groves said: “Our ambition with Octagon is simple – to build one of the finest apartment schemes ever seen in the UK. Everything about the building – its height, the size of the apartments themselves and their design, the views and the location in the city centre – will be a first.

“We want this building to really stand out which is why we have been working so hard behind the scenes with Glenn Howells Architects to come up with a very pure design that will create a true landmark capable of holding its own on the Birmingham skyline both now and in the future.

“It is also about creating a real experience for everyone who lives at Octagon. The unique shape of the building means the homes will be spacious and due to its landscape windows, height and position on the Birmingham ridge, every single home at Octagon will have spectacular views across the city.”

Dav Bansal from Glenn Howells Architects said: “We are hugely excited about delivering the first pure Octagonal residential tower in the world here in our hometown. This is not just a first for Birmingham and a new landmark on the city’s skyline, but it will be a distinct and instantly recognisable design offering homes of unparalleled individuality with every apartment enjoying a generous 13-metre facet of the Octagon, a first ever for a residential product.

“The horizontal expression of the façade enables the internal rooms to open up to panoramic views of the city and residents will also enjoy access to a wellness centre, workout studios and private lounges. With a maximum eight apartments on a floor, the quality on offer is a perfect fit for Octagon.

“The setting within the city’s most ambitious mixed use development gives Octagon a unique quality of life proposition and benefits from some amazing amenities. Paradise is about many things, including re-connecting the city and adding to the life and vitality of the city centre. By providing new homes here we are making the most of what Paradise has to offer as well as helping the city meet its housing needs with a bespoke offer.

“The approach for this design is straight forward: we want to create the finest city centre homes Birmingham, if not Britain, has ever seen, in a location that is simply unrivalled and in a building that is distinguishable for all the right reasons and become a part of this world-class destination.”

