Park Hill opened up for firefighter training

Two crews attended phase four of the Grade II* listed development, where firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered smoke-filled areas as part of a simulated emergency involving people potentially trapped on level eight.

Firefighters set up hose lines before carrying them up the stairwells, using water, breathing apparatus and thermal imaging cameras as synthetic smoke reduced visibility.

Park Hill’s distinctive elevated walkways, external staircases and link bridges, combined with areas at various stages of construction, presented conditions very different from a purpose-built training facility.

Cris Bradley, Watch Manager B of South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Access to realistic training is really important. Because crews are unfamiliar with the environment, it helps bridge the gap between training in controlled conditions and responding to a real incident.

“I’d really like to thank GMI for giving us access to the building. Hopefully, it’s something we’re able to repeat in the future.”

Andy Storrs, GMI’s Senior Project Manager at Park Hill Phase 4, said: “Park Hill has features you wouldn’t encounter on a new-build development, giving the fire service different challenges and increasing their familiarity with the building should they ever have to respond to a real incident here.

“Construction has its own emergency procedures and mandatory drills, so it’s also an opportunity for us to learn.”

One of Sheffield’s most recognisable landmarks, Park Hill opened in 1961 and is renowned for its Brutalist architecture and ‘streets in the sky’.

GMI is refurbishing its Duke Street block for joint venture partners Urban Splash and Places for People, creating 125 new homes, 20 per cent through affordable tenures, together with new public realm, EV charging points, car club facilities and secure cycle storage. Completion is scheduled for spring 2028.