Parker Plant gets rid of mobile fleet

Parker Plant Hire has instructed Euro Auctions to catalogue, value and dispose of its ex-hire construction plant and agricultural machinery in a one-day sale at its premises in Llanelli on Tuesday 13th September

Over 500 lots, with years of manufacture ranging from 2007 to 2020, will go under the hammer and will include various brands of excavators, dumpers, telehandlers, rollers and tractors.

There will also be trailers, excavator attachments, small tools, lighting towers, sweepers, breakers, compressors, generators, and various size water and fuel bowsers.

George Parker sold Parker Plant Hire in December 2020 to Dunstable-based Rentacabin, owned by Charlie Perry.

Charlie Perry explained why he was getting rid of the mobile plant: “The decision that my co-director, Barry Williams, and I have taken to sell the plant and associated equipment from our construction and agricultural machinery business is part of a strategic plan to grow the portable accommodation and welfare business both in Llanelli and at our new depot in Reading. Our investment will include new towable and static welfare cabins, new anti-vandal cabins, stores and toilets, as well as introducing new generator technology

and renewable energy systems to power all our cabins, plus updating the delivery fleet. The staff within the business will remain in post, and that dedicated team will remain at the Llanelli and Reading depot and be instrumental in the continued development of the business.”

Euro Auctions manager David Betts said: “I have known Parker Plant Hire and its associated business for many years. The inventory for this sale is bound to pique the interest of buyers in the contracting sectors, as on sale is a good solid compliment of well-maintained equipment… this sale will have something for everyone.”

