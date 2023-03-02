Parliament gets new estates director

Chris Elliott

Chris Elliott has started this week as managing director of strategic estates at UK Parliament.

The role is responsible for the strategic management of the parliamentary estate and related infrastructure, leading a team of 400 staff plus contractors.

Chris Elliott was previously capital delivery director for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), leading programmes to deliver new buildings and infrastructure to support car production. Prior to that, from 2015 to 2022, he was JLR’s global property director.

Before joining JLR in 2015, he spent 17 years in the aviation sector, primarily at Heathrow Airport, where his roles included programme director for infrastructure and procurement director for the capital investment programme.

At Parliament he takes over from Catherine Hallett, who was appointed interim director of strategic estates in August 2022.

Clerk of the House John Benger said: “The managing director of strategic estates will be key to delivering the priorities set out in our forthcoming House strategy, particularly in ensuring the parliamentary estate is fit for purpose and can continue to evolve to support parliamentary business. I also want to recognise the significant contribution which Catherine has made in her time as interim director and to thank her for leading the team through this period.”

