Partner Construction starts £10m Necton scheme

Ground breaking photocall

The £9.7m housing project, called Tower Mill, is being developed by United Living New Homes’ subsidiary, Partner Construction, on behalf of Flagship Homes. It will see a mix of two-bedroom bungalows, one-bedroom walk-up flats and two, three and four bedroomed houses constructed on North Pickenham Road in Necton, four miles east of Swaffham.

Supported by Homes England funding, all the properties will be available for either shared ownership or affordable rent.

Tower Mill is one of two projects being delivered in partnership between Partner Construction, United Living New Homes and Flagship Homes. The other, is an £8.4m scheme in Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex, that will see the construction of 53 homes for shared ownership or affordable rent.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk