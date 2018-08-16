Partner picked for Nuneaton development

Partner md Leigh Cresswell (centre) with Joe Reeves from Midland Hart (left) and Brent Davis from the council.

Partner, which was acquired by utilities contractor Fastflow group in March, will build 95 homes on a six-acre site close to the centre of Nuneaton.

The site used to be a base for Nuneaton & Bedworth Borough Council’s maintenance and cleaning teams. The council released the land for development following relocation of its depot.

The £14.5m project started on 13th August with the demolition of the old buildings. Construction is expected to take just under three years.

Partner managing director Leigh Cresswell said: “We are delighted to be working with Midland Heart once again on what is the largest single contract we have secured with the association.

“True to our name, our mission is to partner with Midland Heart and the wider UK affordable housing sector to support the growing need for quality housing for all. We look forward to creating modern, comfortable homes for people to enjoy.”