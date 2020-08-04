Passport for road workers goes live

The Passport is available as either an ID card or a smartphone app to prove the credentials of the holder

The highways Passport system, endorsed by Highways England, comes from the same companies behind Network Rail’s Sentinel Safety Solution and service and HS2’s Validate Safety Scheme, namely Reference Point and Mitie.

Reference Point provides the technology; Mitie holds and manages the data.

The system is designed to monitor the workforce on highway projects, keeping track of credentials, training record, qualifications and right to work.

As well as receiving a physical smartcard, a virtual card can also be generated for any worker, which they can store on their own mobile device.

Passport is the brand name of the Validate system, supported by Mitie, when used on highways. It uses Reference Point’s SkillGuard system.

Reference Point described the new Passport system as “a major software upgrade to the solution that we already provide”.

The same company also provides the Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS) card software. “We have plans in place to discuss ‘linking schemes’ to help avoid and manage fatigue,” a spokesperson said.

See highwayspassport.co.uk for details.

