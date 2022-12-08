Pave Aways entrusted with Stafford history

An artist’s impression of the new Staffordshire History Centre [PRS Architects]

The £5.4m contract to build the Staffordshire History Centre has been awarded to Pave Aways Building Contractors.

The development will be formed by extending the existing Staffordshire Record Office on Eastgate Street in Stafford to incorporate the William Salt Library. A glazed entrance will link both buildings, creating exhibition space for museum, archive and library collections with additional strong rooms installed to build space for a further 55 years of collections.

The total cost of the project, which includes a four-year programme of activities, is £8,8m and has been made possible by a grant of £4,858,699 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund. An additional £3,921,540 was raised by Staffordshire County Council funding, other grants and donations.

Pave Aways managing director Steven Owen said: “We are very pleased to be working with the council to deliver this flagship building, which will play an important role in the preservation and development of Staffordshire’s history.

“Having previously built a records and archives centre in Mid Wales, we are well placed to meet the stringent conditions that are required to house these historic collections. We can’t wait to get started.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk