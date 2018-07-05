Pave Aways lands £8m spa build

Carden Park owner Steve Morgan and Pave Aways md Steven Owen break ground on the spa facility in the hotel grounds

The new spa at Carden Park Hotel, near Chester, is scheduled to open in summer 2019. It is part of a wider £20m full refurbishment of the hotel.

Pave Aways is delivering the spa scheme in partnership with HB Architects from Rugby, structural and drainage engineer Betts Associates, spa consultant Nicki Kurran and Glasgow based Barr & Wray Interior Design.

Facilities will include beauty treatment rooms, hot tubs, pool, sauna, bar and gardens.

Pave Aways managing director Steven Owen said: “This is an incredibly exciting project and will provide an unrivalled spa experience in spectacular surroundings.”

Steve Morgan bought the hotel from De Vere Hotels in 2006.