Hudson Contract managing director Ian Anfield

In the year to 5th April 2023 Hudson Contract Ltd generated turnover of £1,540m, and increase of 10% on the previous year (2022: £1,395m).

Pre-tax profit was up 16% at £11.5m (2022: £9.9m).

The accounts show that the number of employees at the Bridlington-based company remains unchanged 10.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk