Peab to build a museum round a ship

Client Vernebygg has awarded the NOK127m contract for construction of the building, which will become the foundation for the new Hurtigruten Museum in Stokmarknes in northern Norway. The landlocked ship, MS Finnmark, was built in 1956 is described by the museum as the world’s biggest museum artefact.

The ship came to the museum in June 1999. It will be housed in a protective structure with an area of 3,600m2 and built primarily of glass and steel. The design is by Link Arkitektur.

“This is a wonderful project for us,” said Peab region manager Gro Skaar Knutsen. “We spent a lot of time on our proposal and we’re really pleased that the developer chose us to do the job. We look forward to getting started. We will restore and build on the existing buildings when we house the ship so that the entire Hurtigruten Museum will be new and modern.”

Construction will begin in April 2019 and occupation is planned for April 2020.