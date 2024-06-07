Peabody and Crest Nicholson join for Northamptonshire housing

Artist's impression of the development planned for Brackley

The partnership between not-for-profit housing association Peabody and volume house-builder Crest Nicholson will provide approximately 405 energy efficient homes off Turweston Road in Brackley.

The 34-acre site will include one- and two- bedroom flats and two-, three- and four-bedroom houses across a range of tenures, including affordable rent, shared ownership and open market homes.

Each home will have an air source heat pump and an electric vehicle charging point.

Proposed open spaces will include three new play areas and more than seven acres of green space, including a meadow and ponds.

Peabody and Crest Nicholson are expecting to submit a detailed planning application later this year. The homes will be delivered in phases, with construction due to begin in 2025, subject to planning.

Crest Nicholson Chiltern managing director Adrian Sims said: “The partnership enables us to capitalise on the expertise of both organisations to provide a collection of high quality, energy efficient new homes and a selection of amenities that residents and the wider community will be able to benefit from in years to come.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk