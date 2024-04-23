Peabody picks Higgins for Deptford flats

Peabody's Deptford Landings flats, designed by AHMM with Max Fordham

Deptford Landings will be Peabody’s first venture into housing that is designed to achieve Passivhaus certification.

Peabody’s homes on plot six of Deptford Landings will be one of the largest single-phase Passive House projects in the UK to date, it says, and will see residents benefitting from reduced energy costs and improved air quality.

The fully affordable scheme, managed by Peabody, will include social rent and shared ownership homes.

Designed by architect Allford Hall Monaghan Morris (AHMM) with Max Fordham engineers, the scheme will be made up of three eight-storey buildings. Block 6A will have 69 one- and two-bedroom flats; block 6B will have 61 homes flats from one to three bedrooms; block C will have 59 one- and two-bedroom flats.

The homes are part of a masterplan being delivered in stages by Lendlease.

Peabody managing director Simon Barry said: “At a time when building new, affordable homes in the capital is increasingly challenging, our investment of more than £75m, including grant support, will provide nearly 200 homes for Londoners.

“As well as being fully affordable, they’re the first we’re building to Passive House standards. Every home will be low cost and low energy, helping to significantly reduce energy bills for residents while being better for the environment. Together with our new partners at Higgins, we’re looking forward to continuing this pioneering work alongside Lendlease and the council.”

Higgins chief executive Declan Higgins said: “Plot six forms part of the exciting regeneration plans for Deptford Landings, which will eventually see the creation of a brand-new community with over 1,000 new homes, retail, and workspaces to support local businesses along with new landscaping, a park and public realm to enhance the area.”

