Peabody seeks partner for £300m Thamesmead scheme

Phase 2 of Southmere Village (Binsey Walk) is part of the Abbey Wood and South Thamesmead Housing Zone

Peabody is looking to to establish a 50:50 joint venture to build phases two and three of the South Thamesmead regeneration project, at Harrow Manorway, near Abbey Wood.

The 3.1ha development site is split between a northern plot (phase two) and southern plot (phase three).

Phase two has outline planning consent for up to 329 homes and up to 1,050 sq ft of commercial floorspace. Phase three is reckoned to have capacity for approximately 400 homes but this is part of a separate outline application currently being determined by the local planning authority.

It is anticipated that the private sector partner will provide finance, development management and sales & marketing services to the joint venture, and may provide construction services as well.

Phase one was built by Durkan.

The masterplan [click on image to enlarge]

