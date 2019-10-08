Peabody sticks with Sisk for Battersea estate renewal

CGI of St Johns Community Centre

The £87m phase two sees Sisk constructing 198 affordable homes and a new community centre.

The three-phase regeneration of the 1930s Peabody estate in Battersea increases the number of homes from 353 to 599 homes in total.

Sisk also built phase one under a £120m contract, delivering 153 homes. In phase two there will be 109 social rented homes, 54 extra care homes, and 35 offered for shared ownership to help people on to the housing ladder.

Designed by Hawkins\Brown architects, the new homes and community centre are due to complete in 2022.

Peabody senior development manager Tom Williamson said: “More top quality, sustainable and affordable homes are three years away at St John’s Hill and will be a great addition to this part of London. Like phase one, the brick design incorporates detailing and public artwork, creating unique and distinct buildings of the highest quality. There will be more open space, gardens and trees than before, and the new community centre will be a hub for local people to gather."

Like phase one, the brick design will incorporate public artwork

Ajaz Shafi, managing director of John Sisk & Son’s southern business division, said: “We are delighted to be selected to complete the next phase of this landmark project for Peabody, building on the quality of workmanship and design from phase one. These homes will enhance the living standards for the people who live there and provide a focal hub for community interaction with the completion of the new community centre.

We expect to be on site later this year and will be working hard to ensure we deliver this development to the highest standards in collaboration with our supply chain partners by 2022.”

