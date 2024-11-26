Peel plans £30m Sheerness RoRo investment

The Port of Sheerness is on the Isle of Sheppey in north Kent.

The project will see a new in-river vessel berth and floating pontoon developed, which will increase capacity for RoRo cargo handling at the port, catering for larger vessels exceeding 230-metre load overall (LOA).

The new berth and pontoon will cater for RoRo vessels arriving at the port, carrying commodities such as automotives, paper reels and timber, construction machinery, building materials, project cargo, agribulks, and steel.

With on-site construction set to begin in March 2025, the development will support the continued growth of its customers such as Volkswagen and CEVA, who use Sheerness as the primary location for their southern UK operations.

Currently in the design and manufacturing phase, construction for the project will begin next year with the removal of existing infrastructure before piling is installed, followed by installation of a new pontoon. The new berth is expected to be operational in the summer of 2025.

Port director Richard Goffin said: “The Port of Sheerness plays a hugely important role in the handling and processing of a broad range of commodities, whether it is automobiles, paper, or construction materials, ensuring that they reach their destination without delay.

“This £30m project not only shows our ambition to grow our offering to a range of industries, it also represents the next stage of significant investment into the port’s infrastructure which will bolster our position as a leader in handling RoRo vessels.”

