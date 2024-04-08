Peel seeks contractors for £750m port works

Port of Liverpool [@PeelPorts]

Peel Ports is seeking contractors to carry out £750m-worth of construction work across its UK and Ireland sites over the next eight years.

The two frameworks – one for general construction and the other for marine construction – underpin the delivery of Peel Ports’ long-term construction pipeline, with the scope of the frameworks covering both the improvement of existing infrastructure and the development of new infrastructure.

Peel’s ports include the Port of Liverpool, Heysham Port, Manchester Ship Canal, London Medway, Clydeport, Great Yarmouth and Dublin Port.

“Our ports form a network of busy logistics hubs servicing local, national and global supply chains,” said Lewis McIntyre, managing director for port services at Peel Ports Group, “and this move represents a huge step in our efforts to futureproof that network so we can keep responding and adapting to our port users’ needs in an agile way.”

He continued: “The long-term nature of these framework agreements allows us to build meaningful, commercially sustainable partnerships with our construction contractors. It further allows us to appoint a collection of regional suppliers to give us breadth and depth of scope, skill, and responsiveness; the way the frameworks are structured provides invaluable opportunities for the successful partners to design and build sustainable solutions for our various projects, in what will be a truly collaborative approach as we aim for net zero by 2040.”

The first framework’s scope covers general construction works including drainage; the construction and maintenance of new and existing roads and carparks; earthworks and ground remediation; foundations and piling; the construction, maintenance and refurbishment of new and existing warehouses; paving, surfacing and concrete works; rail construction; bridge construction and refurbishment; and demolition.

The second framework covers specialist marine construction works including piling; asset renewal and refurbishment; berthing furniture and bollards; quay walls; lock and sluice gate maintenance and replacement; and roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) structures.

The procurement process is expected to take place throughout 2024, with contracts expected to be awarded towards the end of 2024.

The contract notice is at: www.find-tender.service.gov.uk/Notice/010376-2024

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk