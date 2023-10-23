Pellikaan ready to start Epping leisure centre

CGI of the new Epping leisure centre

The new leisure centre is being built on the site of the Bakers Lane car park in Epping, which has been made feasible by the opening of a new multi-storey car park in Cottis Lane.

The new swimming pool, sports hall and gym will replace the existing Epping Sports Centre in Hemnall Street and forms one part of a wider development project for the town.

Epping leisure centre is being delivered by Epping Forest District Council in partnership with Places Leisure, with Pellikaan Construction Ltd carrying out the construction work.

Pellikaan Construction also built the Waltham Abbey Leisure Centre in 2017.

Bakers Lane car park closes on 14th November 2023 to let the builders move in.

The project is going ahead despite the revelation of spiralling costs earlier this year when the initial £25m quote given in November 2020 became £33.1m as start of works approached.

Gert-Jan Peeters, managing director of Pellikaan Construction said: “We are pleased to be part of this project, delivering new leisure facilities for the people in Epping. We look forward to working on the new centre, incorporating sustainable construction solutions as well as providing a great mix of leisure opportunities to the community.”

