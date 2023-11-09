Pellikaan to lead Whitchurch leisure centre construction

CGI of the planned new Whitchurch leisure centre

Planning for the Whitchurch leisure centre has been approved and the construction team appointed.

Pellikaan is lead contractor, architect is Roberts Limbrick and Axiom will be responsible for project management.

The £13.1m swimming and fitness centre will have a six-lane 25m pool, 41-station fitness suite and café on the ground floor, and multi-function rooms on the first floor.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council cabinet member for culture and digital, said: ““We have assembled a fantastic project team, led by leisure development experts Alliance Leisure, to deliver a first class leisure centre for Whitchurch. Their combined experience and expertise will ensure we provide residents with the health and wellbeing facilities they want and need, both now and in the future.”

Whitchurch’s old swimming pool closed during the pandemic and never reopened because ongoing maintenance issues deemed it unfit for purpose.

The new centre is expected to open in mid-2025.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk