Peri buys stake in 3D-printing specialist

Copenhagen-based Cobod International’s technology was used last year for the 3D printing of the ‘Building on Demand’ (BOD). Cobod now has a range of 3D printers for residential construction. It took part in the first EU-wide tender procedure for 3D printers for housing construction with its BOD2 model. Several international tenders are currently underway for concrete printing projects in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North and South America.

Leonhard Braig, member of the group management of the Peri Group, said that the company is closely following the development of 3D concrete printing in the construction industry. “Cobod is a leading company in this business,” he said. “The currently available BOD2 3D printer from Cobod shows that the technology is now ready for the market. With the BOD building in Copenhagen there is a first successful reference project. We are convinced that 3D printing will become considerably more important in the coming years in certain segments of our industry, especially in residential construction. Together with Cobod, we now want to help this technology to a breakthrough on a broad basis.”

Cobod CEO Henrik Lund-Nielsen added: "We are pleased and proud of Peri's investment in our company. The fact that Peri is committed to Cobod impressively underlines the potential of 3D concrete printing in the construction industry.” He added that Cobod looks forward to the completely new opportunities that the partnership with Peri opens up to it and to its customers.