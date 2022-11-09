Peri introduces rent-to-own scheme

The formwork and scaffolding specialist introduced the change to give its customers greater flexibility when sourcing formwork systems for their projects. With the option to rent, customers can try the system on their projects before committing to buying it outright.

Rental customers will also benefit from the DUO rent-to-own scheme should they wish to purchase the system after. Any customer renting DUO will be eligible for 35% off the list price if they switch from renting the system to an outright purchase within the first six months of their rental agreement.

PERI says industry challenges in recent years, such as the cost of timber and shortage of skilled labour, highlight why DUO is the ideal formwork system for a wide range of applications across all sectors, from basement construction to high-rise buildings. Its lightweight and intuitive design also help overcome more commonplace problems, as it reduces crane usage and can improve assembly time by 40% compared to traditional timber-based systems.

Commenting on the move, sales director, Gary Horne said:: “We are pleased to be able to give our customers the option of renting DUO, especially at a time when labour and material costs are high. Having worked with so many DUO owners over the years, I am thrilled that we can now share this incredibly innovative product with new rental customers, enabling them to experience the speed and safety benefits on their projects too.”

