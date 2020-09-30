Peri offers digital concrete sensor

The Sono WZ sensor in use

Peri says that the hand-held Sono WZ device is one of the first sensors in the construction industry to measure the water to cement ratio in fresh concrete mixes, to check the quality before placement.

It can take a series of water to cement ratio measurements in just two minutes, compared to traditional methods, which can take up to eight hours for a single test.

The tool has been trialled with civil engineering subcontractor Joseph Gallagher on Tideway’s Chelsea Embankment site.

The Sono WZ is the first of four concrete sensors that Peri plans to bring to market over the next year.

Peri digital engineering manager Anna Wylie said: “We are moving into an era where data driven decisions and advancing construction methodologies is not only an advantage for our customers, it is critical to ensure they remain competitive and relevant in a modern construction industry. Digital technologies such as the Sono WZ is one of the tools we expect to be key to this transition.”

