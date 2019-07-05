Peri opens Irish base

Peri’s lightweight Duo formwork system is new to Ireland

Peri Ireland has opened its head office in Dublin. The decision to establish a base in the Republic of Ireland was made last year. The company places a lot of emphasis on proximity to customers being a cornerstone of success.

For the past 18 years, Peri has made its products available in Ireland through an external agent. The company felt that it was the right time to work directly with customers in Ireland, as it does elsewehere.

The company said that customers will have access to the product range they have used before but that this will be enhanced with the latest products and support services, such as 3D design, the Duo polymer lightweight formwork system, and the latest Maximo wall panel system.

The Ireland business is being led by managing director Colm McHugh, and supported by an team of sales, technical and operations personnel. McHugh said: “We are very excited to be able to offer directly to customers in Ireland our full range of products and services. Investing in a new facility in Ireland will enable us to build strong partnerships with our customers and create employment opportunities in the local economy.”

