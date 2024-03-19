Permasteelisa lands £35m St John’s Wood Square envelope

Project architect for St John's Wood Square Ltd is Squire & Partners.

The St John’s Wood Square project is the redevelopment of the 5.5-acre former St. John’s Wood Barracks, previously occupied by the King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery. Main contractor is McGee.

The residential development will comprise nine buildings, ranging in height from three to six storeys, offering a total of 179 residential units.

Permasteelisa’s £35m package will see it design, engineer, manufacture and install more than 15,000 sqm of custom-made architectural cladding across all blocks. For the main elevations, largely made up of precast elements, the company will supply tripled glazed punched windows and sliding doors, balustrades and metal balconies.

In addition, specific elements will be provided for the wrap-around glazing, roof mansards and external 'veil' structures that slope against the vertical walls within the penthouses, as well as the glazing that will occupy the ground floor on the street front.

The design phase of the work has already begun at Permasteelisa’s factory in Italy, where the bespoke elements of the façade will also be assembled. On site work will start at the end of 2024, with completion of the façade works scheduled for summer 2026.

Permasteelisa chief executive Liam Cummins, who joined from Kier just over a year ago, said: “We are proud to have been chosen for such an exclusive project as St John's Wood Square which, due to its size, logistic complexity and challenging timeline is the ideal project to further demonstrate our ability to meet the needs of our customers' expectations.”

Previous UK projects for Permasteelisa include 20 Fenchurch Street (the Walke Talkie) and the Shard

Nicola Calzolari, executive general manager for Permasteelisa in Italy, added: “This new contract confirms once again the strategic importance of the London market for Permasteelisa. For St. John's Wood Square, our team in Italy is responsible for the delivery of the entire design and production of the customised façade elements, whilst our colleagues in the UK will ensure the efficient management of all on site activities.

“We are already enjoying our work on the design phase and our UK colleagues look forward to starting the installation on site by the end of the year and to seeing the project façade works successfully completed by summer 2026.”

Project architect for St John's Wood Square Ltd is Squire & Partners.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk