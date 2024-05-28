  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Tue May 28 2024

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Persimmon tipped for Cala bid

Persimmon tipped for Cala bid

14 hours Legal & General has put its remaining house-building business up for sale and Persimmon is reported to be preparing a bid.

A Cala show home in West Lothian
A Cala show home in West Lothian

A year after Legal & General pulled out of the modular house manufacturing business, the insurance giant is now looking for a buyer for its Cala Homes division, a traditional house-builder/developer.

Sky News has reported that Persimmon is planning a bid for Cala, which has a £1bn price tag.  Taylor Wimpey and Avant Homes are also expected to consider bids, it is reported. Avant Homes is the private equity-backed vehicle of former Persimmon chief executive Jeff Fairburn.

Cala began life in 1875 as the City of Aberdeen Land Association. Legal & General has owned it outright since 2018, when it was valued at £600m.

In 2023 Cala Group turned over £1.25bn and made a pre-tax profit of £104m, completing the sale of 2,917 homes from across 82 sites around the UK. During the year it contracted 19 new sites to deliver 2,705 new homes with a gross development value (GDV) of £1.4bn and an average selling price of £526,000. It has a landbank of more than 21,000 plots, with a GDV of £8.85bn.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »