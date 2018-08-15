Peter Brett Associates to be bought by Stantec

PBA's project portfolio includes the Paradise Birmingham development

It is further expanding its presence in the UK with the planned acquisition of the Reading-based independent firm of more than 700 engineers, planners, scientists and economists. PBA has 14 offices distributed across the UK and three across Central Europe. The transaction is expected to close in September.

Of Stantec’s 22,000 employees, more than 2,400 are based in the UK.

“Both PBA and Stantec bring teams that possess a depth of expertise, experience, and passion for community,” said Gord Johnston, Stantec president and CEO. “Together, our combined strengths will be essential to meet the growing opportunities in key UK markets. Regionally, the project landscape is promising with the UK government’s policy to build 300,000 new homes per year, a five-year program to invest £4.4 billion in new and refurbished schools, a robust university upgrading initiative, and a major national investment program in UK infrastructure. These programs, paired with the existing role PBA is playing in projects like High Speed 2 and Crossrail 2, position us well for continued growth together."

PBA has more than five decades of project experience in key regional markets, working in projects in the office and commercial, urban regeneration, infrastructure, education, energy, public sector, residential, retail and town centres, tourism and leisure, waste and water sectors. Its client roster spans commercial companies and landowners to government entities.

“Joining forces with Stantec will enable us to provide our clients with greater insights and expertise from the wider Stantec team and allow PBA to capitalise on the opportunities it is creating in the development and infrastructure markets,” said PBA chairman Keith Mitchell. “We are excited about the opportunities that can flow from joining a team which shares our values and approach to client relationships, and that has demonstrated its track record as a great place to work.”