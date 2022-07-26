Phase 2 of BBC TV centre redevelopment starts

Phase 2 comprises a total of 511 homes on four separate plots designed by Stirling prize-winning architectural practices, with a masterplan by lead architects AHMM, alongside a crescent shaped block of 180 apartments and a 25-storey tall building of 167 apartments, all scheduled for completion in 2026.

Phase 2 will complete the masterplan and open up the site to local residents, visitors, and workers with the creation of a second entrance on Wood Lane and pedestrian connection through to Hammersmith Park via interlinking urban streets.

Phase 1 included over half a million square feet of office space and more than 430 homes on the Television Centre site.

Construction has already started on 142 new affordable homes for Peabody in two new buildings called Macfarlane Place at Television Centre, with delivery expected in early 2024. Designed by Maccreanor Lavington Architects, the new buildings will replace a now demolished former BBC multi-storey car park on Wood Lane, W12, opposite Westfield.

Elsewhere, 1 Wood Crescent is under construction and recently ‘topped out’ and is due to complete in early 2023.

