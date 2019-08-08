Phelan director moves to BW

Steve Tucker

Steve Tucker joins BW from Phelan Construction, where had worked since 2015 as commercial director. Before that, he worked at ISG for four and a half years as commercial manager.

At BW he reunites with a former ISG colleague, Max Steward, who is now managing director of BW.

Managing director Max Steward said: “Having previously both worked together at ISG, it will be great to once again work together to bring new and exciting prospects to the company. Steve has already assisted in securing a number of projects for BW, which I look forward to working with him on.”

