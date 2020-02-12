Philippines introduces blacklisting for tardy contractors

The Department of Public Works & Highways (DPWH) secretary Mark Villar is hoping that the banning of St Gerrard Construction, General Contractor & Development Corporation from participating in all government projects for one year should serve as a warning to other contractors.

“Let this be a warning that we will be banning more contractors who fail to deliver projects as stipulated in their contracts,” said Villar.

The contractor was temporarily banned following more than slippage on the construction of a four-storey school building in Indang, Cavite.

“May we once again remind all contractors of DPWH that we are pushing for the timely realisation of our ‘Build, Build, Build’ programme nationwide and we will not tolerate any unreasonable delay in our projects,” he said.

