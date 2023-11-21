Phoenix takes all Wales for Thwaites

Thwaites general sales manager Andy Sabin (left) presents Phoenix sales director Jason Derraven with a picture

Phoenix Hire & Sales is taking over the Welsh Thwaites territories of BTE and CBL, and plans to open a new north Wales sales hub in Wrexham on 3rd January 2024.

A Thwaites distributor since April 2020, Phoenix also sells Yanmar construction and agricultural equipment, Merlo telehandlers, Ammann compaction equipment and Atlas Copco compressors and air tools.

Phoenix sales director Jason Derraven said: “This new distributor deal with Thwaites enables Phoenix Plant Sales to be more competitive throughout Wales. Increasing our reach, improving our customer connectivity and conversion. All to give, after investing £2m in the north Wales enterprise, an even greater experience for our customers”.

Thwaites general sales manager Andy Sabin said: “Firstly I would like to thank BTE Plant Sales in north Wales and CBL Ltd in South Wales, for the work they have done to manage sales in these respective territories. Both will now continue to focus on their heartlands of the northwest, midlands and the southwest of England respectively.

“Appointing Phoenix Plant Sales as the Thwaites approved and sole distributor for Wales makes strategic sense from a geographic, cultural, sales and service perspective.”

