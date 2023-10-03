Pick Everard hires sustainability director

Tim Danson

Tim Danson joins Pick Everard’s Bristol office after 17 years at WSP and becomes its third director within the sustainability and energy field.

“Making this move was a huge decision for me,” he said, “but Pick Everard’s people, culture and ethos, along with the opportunity to refresh my career in an organisation seeking to evolve, diversify and grow, was one I really couldn’t pass up.

"I'm here to augment our vast experience in building lifecycle design, net zero and thermal modelling, by strengthening our focus onto topics such as the circular economy and climate resilience and adaptation - but I'm aware that I can't do this alone. To 'deliver better together', we’ll need to continue to be agile, bring together our expertise across the company, and identify new resources. I've already forged excellent relationships with many key personnel, to ensure we're on the right path to do this.

"In all these ventures, I’m bringing my passion for building relationships, delivering practical sustainability solutions, and sharing project successes. And being a part of the vibrant design studio in the Generator Building in Bristol is just an additional bonus.”

