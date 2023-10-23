Pick Everard recruits civils director

​​​​​​​Max Thurgood

Max Thurgood joined Pick Everard in August as national director of civil engineering after 14 years with Clarkebond.

Earlier in his career he worked for Aecom and Pell Frischmann and has spent time in Abu Dhabi, where he worked as a contract manager on the yacht club and harbour masters office, part of the Yas Marina Racing circuit.

“I was drawn to Pick Everard's values and wanted to be part of its huge growth journey,” he said. “I thrive on challenges and couldn't resist the chance to steer the civil engineering team as it continues to scale nationally."

Pick Everard partner Mark Colby said: “We're thrilled to have Max on board. His expertise, dedication, and passion will undoubtedly complement our senior leadership team. His commitment to excellence also aligns perfectly with our ambitions at Pick Everard. We're very much looking forward to making great strides in our journey together."

