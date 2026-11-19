Councillor Mark Ieronimo with King Billy

Initial condition assessments have confirmed that significant restoration works are required to protect the three listed structures.

Pick Everard will provide conservation architect consultancy services and professional support throughout the development, design and delivery of the restoration programme, including establishing a programme of works for the restoration.

Matthew Appleton, department director for culture and heritage at Pick Everard, said, “King Billy and the Avenues fountains are distinctive features of Hull’s landscape and an important part of the city’s history and identity. We recognise their significance to the local community and the importance of preserving them.

“Our priority is to safeguard the original heritage features of these landmarks. By applying a considered and sensitive approach, ensuring their historical and architectural significance is respected through the restoration process, we will help protect the historic fabric while ensuring they continue to remain a central feature of Hull’s streets and public spaces.”

Councillor Mark Ieronimo, cabinet portfolio holder for transport and infrastructure at the council, said: “King Billy and the Avenues fountains are among Hull’s most recognisable, historical landmarks and we are committed to preserving them.

“Appointing a specialist conservation architect is an important milestone and will help ensure the restoration of these assets is delivered with the care, expertise and respect they deserve.

“Through our infrastructure investment programme, we are not only maintaining and improving our transport infrastructure but also protecting the historic landmarks that make our city unique.”

The appointment is part of the council’s long-term infrastructure investment programme, developed to maintain and preserve Hull’s bridges, statues, monuments, and fountains.