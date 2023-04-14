Piled raft system leads Van Elle’s three-pronged growth plan

Smartdeck complements Van Elle’s Smartfoot precast foundation beam system, pictured here

Van Elle has launched Smartdeck, which integrates piling and foundations to floor slab level. The system complements the company's established Smartfoot precast foundation beam system.

It said that discussions were ongoing with key customers and Van Elle expects to deploy Smartdeck on projects starting in 2024.

Despite the slow-down in the house-building sector, Van Elle is looking to Smartdeck to help drive its own growth.

Another new market that Van Elle expects to benefit from is retrofitting missing safety refuge areas in ‘smart’ motorways.

In January 2022, the government paused new all-lane-running motorway projects pending a review. However, the 10-year National Highways Smart Motorway Programme Alliance is trying to make existing ‘smart’ motorways a bit safer by putting in emergency areas that were originally specified in the initial schemes but cut from later schemes for cost reasons. As a national framework partner to the Alliance, Van Elle expects to participate in the delivery of the retrofit work starting next year.

A third strand of Van Elle’s growth strategy is Canada. It has incorporated Van Elle Canada Inc ahead of major rail infrastructure and electrification opportunities expected in Ontario.

In a trading statement today, AIM-listed Van Elle Holdings plc said that its full year results for the year to 30th April 2023 would be in line with expectations, with group revenues 20% up on the previous year.

However, with industry forecasts indicating that weaker market conditions will continue into the new financial year, particularly in the new-build housing sector, Van Elle is also taking unspecified actions to cut costs.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk