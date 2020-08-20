Piling contractor expects new rig to disrupt UK market

The TM 20 LR long-reach leader rig has been manufactured for Sheet Piling (UK) by German supplier ABI, which supplied the same contractor with its TM 12/15 LR two years ago.

Sheet Piling (UK) says that the success of the TM 12/15 LR has ‘paved the way’ for the TM 20 LR, which is ‘set to eclipse rigs using traditional methodologies and deliver significant programme and cost benefits’.

The new machine has the same 8.1-metre horizontal reach from the centre of the machine to the pile line but has a maximum driven or extracted pile length of 20 metres, rather than 16 metres. The maximum below-platform driving depth is 3.4 metres and the rig comes with a MRZV-30VV, variable moment, variable frequency vibratory hammer, with hydraulic rapid-charging docking station.

A heavy-duty, hydraulically extendable undercarriage has a unique infrastructure mode that enables the machine to operate to a reduced footprint in restricted areas. The 900mm-wide trackpads reduce ground-bearing pressure and additional vertically stacked counterweights add stability.

Based on a Sennebogen carrier, it has a bespoke boom hinge for long-reach capability. When operating in long-reach mode, the TM 20 has a maximum load capacity of 10 tonnes and a maximum crowd and extraction force of 180 kN.

Sheet Piling (UK) managing director Andrew Cotton said: "This extraordinary sheet piling rig will further the revolution begun by our unique TM 12/15 LR rig and become the most talked-about piece of equipment in the sector. At a time when public spending in some areas needs to be restrained, to recoup some of the money borrowed to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, but when infrastructure and construction projects need to simultaneously be rolled out quickly, this telescopic leader rig is the solution all Tier-1 contractors should be turning to.

"We have no hesitation in saying that the TM 20 will revolutionise thousands of projects, whether we are talking about smart motorways, HS2 projects, renovations to Victorian port and harbour quays or domestic and commercial building programmes striving to meet government targets.

"Furthermore, for those construction and engineering companies under financial pressures, this rig brings welcome and extensive cost savings, also slashing the time required to complete sheet piling project stages. It is no exaggeration to call our unique rig a game-changer, in every sense of the word."

