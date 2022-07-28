Piling duties for Kobelco crawlers

Two 100-tonne capacity CKE900G-3 Kobelco crawler cranes, supplied by crane rental company Hawks Crane Hire, have been used by piling contractor Keltbray to provide piling assistance to its rigs during construction of the tunnel boring machine launch chamber, along with associated counterfort foundations.

Describing the work, Elliot Hawkins, sales director, Hawks Crane Hire, said: “Both CKE900G-3s worked as ‘tailing cranes’, lifting the tailing end of the tilt bed, with a maximum weight of 24-tonne, where the T-shaped rebar cages were spliced together to make the 102 tonne, 32m long counterfort piles, which were filled with more than 500m3 of ‘low-carbon’ concrete once in position.”

Besides its CKE900G-3s, Hawks also supplied two CKE2500G-2s, which have been working around the three main shafts, where they have been used in a "muck away" operation removing spoils from the shafts using a Geko Innovations’s TruckLoader Skip, which can weigh up to 26 tonnes, fully laden, says Elliot, with one also lifting excavators, loaded onto a “tray”, in and out of the shafts as well.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk