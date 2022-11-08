Piling ‘first’ for Bauer Technologies

Located between the city’s Civic Quarter and Corridor Manchester, the “First Street” development is designed for sustainability will feature winter gardens and roof terraces, and will use the latest technologies to achieve Net Zero Carbon in operation standards, with a 5.5* NABERS rating.

Working on behalf of principal contractor BAM construction, for its client Ask Developments, Bauer Technologies will undertake the piling programme over a six-week period, splitting the work into two phases.

Specifically, Bauer will design all foundation elements, including the installation of 206limn of CFA contiguous wall piles, using 76nr, 600mm diameter piles, 168nr, 750mm diameter and 114nr 600mm diameter bearing piles. Works will also include a working test pile and foundation piles for one the largest luffing jib tower cranes in Europe, which will be installed by the site team into the Sherwood Sandstone that underlies the site by approximately 8m depth.

Phase I of Bauer’s scope of works commenced early October 2022 and will last 3.5 weeks, with Phase II work scheduled for late January 2023, which is expected to last 2.5 weeks.

Speaking about the project, Michael Jones, managing director, Bauer Technologies, said: “With Bauer Technologies being the first geotechnical contractor in the world to be accredited with the BES 6001 sustainability certificate, this project - being designed completely with sustainability at its heart - aligns perfectly with our own sustainability goals.

“Bauer Technologies passionately believe that sustainability doesn’t just start with the building, but also in the work undertaken to construct it. As such we are confident that we can undertake our scope of works sustainably, as well as on time and to the complete satisfaction of our client.”

