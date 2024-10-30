Pilon joins United Living

Established 20 years ago in Berkshire, Pilon specialises in maintenance, compliance and refurbishment of assets owned and managed by social housing providers. The company operates across London, the southeast and the midlands, partnering with local authorities and housing associations. It has contracts with eight of the G15 housing associations.

Last year Pilon Construction Group Ltd turned over £39m and made a pre-tax profit of £2.0m.

Pilon will continue to operate independently, alongside United Living’s existing Property Services business.

Neil Armstrong, chairman and chief executive of United Living Group, said: “We are delighted to welcome Pilon into the United Living Group. Pilon is a well-established and successful business with a strong brand and reputation for innovative service delivery.

“This acquisition will broaden and deepen our support to the regulated UK affordable housing community, enabling us to accelerate the provision of safe, high quality, energy efficient housing stock, in long-term partnership with our customers.

“We look forward to working alongside the Pilon team to help add value to our customers and the communities we serve.”

Pilon managing director Vlad Nedelcu said: “This partnership represents a significant milestone for us. With United Living's support, Pilon will continue to thrive and deliver the innovative and safe solutions that clients and partners expect from us. Since the early days of our discussions, we have been delighted to hear about United Living’s plans

to invest further in Pilon’s capability, and we are looking forward to combining our businesses’ experience to enhance the group’s offer.”

