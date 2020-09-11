Pioneer Plant becomes Doosan dealer

Brian Conn (left) and Steve Corner, joint partners in Pioneer Plant

Pioneer Plant is now sole dealer for Doosan excavators, wheeled loaders, articulated dump truck and attachments across Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, Cambridgeshire and the PE and NG postcode areas of south Lincolnshire.

Pioneer Plant is run by Brian Conn (sales) and Steve Corner (after-sales). Brian Conn said: “Pioneer Plant is delighted to be representing the Doosan brand in Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, Cambridgeshire and South Lincolnshire. As well as many new prospects, there is a high existing population of Doosan machines in our area which we have taken under our wing. We have received a great response from customers and have already secured orders for over 25 new Doosan machines.”

