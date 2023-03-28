Pipeline operator fined £2.3m after near-miss

It is believe to be one of the highest fines hand down by UK courts for a health & safety related near-miss – not one was actually hurt in the incident.

Workers at Exolum Pipeline System Ltd, formerly known as CLH Pipeline System, were excavating a suspected pipeline leak in the woodland adjacent to the B1398 and M180 near Holme, North Lincolnshire, between 7th and 10th March 2018. They were working in an area where a previous repair had taken place.

The risks arising from the excavation work and exposure were deemed to be significant. An unknown defect on the previous repair of the pipeline, which contained petroleum under high pressure, had the potential to form a flammable cloud extending over several metres from the work area. Those in the immediate vicinity could have been covered in a spray of petrol and petrol vapour. If ignition had occurred before the area could be evacuated, then there would have been a high risk of death or serious injury.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) into the incident found that Exolum Pipeline System Ltd had failed to identify and control the risks associated with carrying out a pipeline repair.

Exolum Pipeline System Ltd was found guilty of an offence contrary to Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 and an offence contrary to Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 following a trial at Grimsby Crown Court. The company was fined £2.3m and ordered to pay £157,431 in costs.

HSE inspector Mark Leadbetter said: “This incident had the potential to cause serious injury or death to multiple casualties and could so easily have been avoided by simply carrying out correct control measures and safe working practices.”

Latest accounts for Exolum Pipeline System Ltd show total income of £81m and profit before tax of £23m.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk