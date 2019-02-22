Plan moves forward for Renfrewshire innovation district

The project to develop an investment area - one of three in Renfrewshire funded through the Glasgow City Region City Deal - will see construction of new roads, bridges, cycling and pedestrian routes around the airport. The infrastructure is designed to improve connections between the Westway, Inchinnan and Airport business parks and enable development of the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland (AMIDS).

Final tenders for the project construction will be considered at the council's finance, resources and customer services policy board on 27 March, before the full business case is considered for approval by the Glasgow City Region Chief Executives Group and the City Region Cabinet. Construction is scheduled to start this summer.

The district is intended to capitalise on existing advanced manufacturing and engineering and research expertise in Renfrewshire and Scotland to drive growth. National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS) and the Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Centre (MMIC) have already decided to be based there.

Renfrewshire Council leader Iain Nicolson said: "I am pleased that everyone across the council chambers recognises the significance of this project and has backed it. Construction of this new infrastructure will create the connections and conditions which attract major investment and brings thousands of new jobs to the region."

Almost 60 hectares of vacant and derelict land will be brought back into use through the Glasgow Airport Investment Area project, which supports the airport's expansion plans.

The project outline business case had been approved by the Glasgow City Region Cabinet in December 2016 and planning consent for the main infrastructure was granted in late 2017. Renfrewshire councillors have now signalled their support for the 192-page full business case, which gives details of the £39.1m project including the economic, commercial and financial case.