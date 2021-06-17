Plan set out for £40m Motherwell warehouse scheme

Members of the public are to be given a say on the new industrial development, which is expected to be worth about £40m. The developer has formally submitted a proposal of application notice (PAN) to North Lanarkshire Council, informing that it intends to submit a planning application for the development following a minimum 12-week consultation period. Full details of the scheme will be made available on 24th June.

XPO is seeking to deliver a 300,000 square foot warehouse distribution centre at a site bounded by Edinburgh Road and Legbrannock Road in Motherwell. The company said that the scheme will address a market proven requirement for a warehouse of this scale in the M8 corridor through a 100% carbon neutral project.

The plan is for only about a third of the site to be occupied by the warehouse, with the rest landscaped and used as parkland with public access.

