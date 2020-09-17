Plan set out for Scottish hydrogen network

The ‘Green Hydrogen for Scotland’ partnership plans to create new hydrogen production facilities with clusters of refuelling stations across Scotland, supporting the country’s efforts to achieve ‘net zero carbon’ by 2045.

The partners seeks to offer an ‘end-to-end’ solution for reducing vehicle emissions through the provision of ‘green’ hydrogen.

Hydrogen fuel – which is particularly suitable for larger vehicles – is produced through electrolysis, using an electrolyser to extract hydrogen from water. Powering the electrolyser from renewable sources like wind and solar power means the process is completed without any carbon emissions – making the hydrogen ‘green’.

The new facilities planned by ‘Green Hydrogen for Scotland’ are intended to ensure that that zero emission fuel is readily available to organisations such as local authorities and others with fleets of heavy-duty vehicles.

The partnership’s first project is ‘Green Hydrogen for Glasgow’. A proposed green hydrogen production facility located on the outskirts of the city would be operated by BOC, using wind and solar power produced by ScottishPower Renewables to operate a 10MW electrolyser, delivered by ITM Power. The project aims to supply hydrogen to the commercial market within the next two years.

Lindsay McQuade, CEO of ScottishPower Renewables, said: “Making transport cleaner and greener is one of the key issues at the heart of how we can unlock net zero and achieve the ambitious climate change targets set out at both regional and national levels over the next 10-30 years.

“While electrification will play a significant role in taking petrol and diesel vehicles off our roads and make an important difference for the planet, it can only go so far, and we’re doing something about that. Our revolutionary approach – which really will be a game-changer – fully supports the large scale transformation needed to replace heavy diesel vehicles with cleaner, greener alternatives.

“By working with industry leaders ITM Power and BOC to bring our collective expertise together, we will maximise the potential of this new technology to offer fleet operators and industry a packaged solution that brings all of the pieces of the jigsaw together – production, distribution, supply. All they have to do is provide the vehicles. We have a huge opportunity here to bring net zero ever closer for the benefit of everyone and support a better future, quicker – and we will make it happen.”

