Plan unveiled for tech hub at Edinburgh Marina

The aim is for the hub to provide private and co-working space for businesses specialising in data science and technology areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and quantum computing. It will also provide formal and informal areas for networking, support and events as well as a coffee bar, shops and restaurants. The design is by Wilson & Gunn.

Edinburgh Marina Holdings said that it is responding to public demand for additional office space in Edinburgh; earlier this year Scottish Enterprise reported a 77% increase in the number of tech start-ups in Scotland ahead of the overall UK average of 59%.

Edinburgh Marina Holdings spokesman Charles Price said: “This exciting development will help us deliver on our objective for the economic regeneration of Granton. It will provide much needed office space and substantial employment opportunities with the provision of flexible low-cost space for start-ups in a growing digital economy.”

GL Hearn planning and development director Steve McGavin added: “Not only will it create 450 direct jobs but it will be the catalyst for kickstarting the City of Edinburgh Council’s plans to create a new high street along West Harbour Road.”

The Edinburgh Marina development will also include new homes for sale and rent, almost 430 berths for boats, a hotel hotel with serviced apartments, a medical hub and neighbourhood shopping.

