Planners approve North Berwick care home and hotel

The care home and hotel will be built on a Tantallon Road site that currently houses a garage/workshop and car showroom as well as a blacksmiths and steel fabricators.

The proposed hotel would be a three-storey building with 65 bedrooms and a bar/restaurant with 22 covers. The care home would also be a three-storey building with 70 bedrooms and shared communal facilities.

Council officers had recommended granting of permission for the development. Committee members voted seven to three in favour of supporting the recommendation, following a lengthy debate and contributions from the developer and from objectors.